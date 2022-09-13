“Another important part of my role is supporting local community projects through the ‘Your Community, Your Choice’ initiative, which is also backed by the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) and North Wales Police. Funding for this is often recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act, using money seized from criminals. I have been privileged to visit projects that have received funding right across North-West Wales, such as the new riverside walk in Dyffryn Ardudwy. In Pwllheli, PACT funding has gone towards projects at the Leisure Centre with the creation of a graffiti wall to bring the community together and decrease ASB, and at the football club to redevelop the club house.”