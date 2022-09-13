Police and Crime Commissioner is here to help tackle crime
In this week’s First Person, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin talks about the role he won last year
The North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner is an elected official whose job it is to set out the way crime is tackled by North Wales Police in Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Wrexham. The post was created in November 2012 and replaced the North Wales Police Authority.
The current PCC for north Wales is Andy Dunbobbin.
Commenting on his work as PCC, Andy said: “For those unfamiliar with the role, my job is to be the people’s voice for policing in our area. It’s my duty to ensure the police force does its job well, demonstrates value for money and, above all, cuts crime.
“I was elected in May 2021 and, since then, I have worked hard to deliver on my promises to the people of north Wales.
“On taking up the role, I set out a Police and Crime Plan with the key areas I want to see North Wales Police concentrate on. These are to deliver safer neighbourhoods; support victims and communities; and ensure a fair and effective Criminal Justice System.
“A key part of my team’s job is also to commission services that help people. For example, over the past year, funding has gone towards providing support services to women and girls at risk of violence and exploitation, working with people who might have substance misuse issues to prevent reoffending, and towards a dedicated victim help centre that supports tens of thousands of victims every year.
“I know that for many people anti-social behaviour (ASB) is the crime that most blights our communities and I am determined to do something about it. Combatting ASB was the focus of a visit I made to Pwllheli to see how police are working with the community to tackle poor behaviour, especially around North Street, and the bus stops and car park at Y Maes.
“Another important part of my role is supporting local community projects through the ‘Your Community, Your Choice’ initiative, which is also backed by the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) and North Wales Police. Funding for this is often recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act, using money seized from criminals. I have been privileged to visit projects that have received funding right across North-West Wales, such as the new riverside walk in Dyffryn Ardudwy. In Pwllheli, PACT funding has gone towards projects at the Leisure Centre with the creation of a graffiti wall to bring the community together and decrease ASB, and at the football club to redevelop the club house.”
He added: “Our rural economy is crucial and the Future Farms Cymru project is being masterminded by North Wales Police’s pioneering Rural Crime Team and, as part of the scheme, sensors linked to an app alert farmers immediately if anything is stolen.
“I believe in making policing as accessible as possible for all our communities, residents and visitors across north Wales. Local communities should be able to contact police and get the support and advice that will help keep them, their families, and their neighbours safe from crime. I am determined to continue working hard, in partnership with the incoming Chief Constable and officers of north Wales, to make our region the safest place possible for us all.”
To find out more about the role of the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, visit www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk.
• To feature in First Person, email [email protected]
