POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Aberystwyth town centre a week before Christmas.
Dyfed-Powys Police said on Monday afternoon it is investigating an allegation of assault which took place somewhere between The Mill Inn Public House and the taxi rank by Wetherspoons on Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth.
The incident is reported to have happened sometime between 9pm and midnight on the evening of Monday, 19 December 2022 and resulted in a man having a broken jaw and needing surgery.
The victim is described as a white male in his 40s, wearing dark blue jeans, black jacket/coat, grey trainers, and a blue T-shirt.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DPP/3356/31/12/2022/02/C.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.