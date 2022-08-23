Police appeal after cyclist seriously injured
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 8:16 am
Share
The collision occurred on the junction between the A486 and A475 (Google Maps )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in Horeb on Sunday morning.
The collision involving a pedal cyclist and a silver Skoda Fabia occurred on the A486 at the junction with the A475, at approximately 8.25am on Sunday, 21 August, in Horeb near Llandysul.
Dyfed-Powys Police say a 34-year-old man who was riding the pedal cycle sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was airlifted to hospital. There were no other casualties.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could help the investigation to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 using reference DP-20220821-103
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |