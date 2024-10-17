POLICE are appealing for information following a three-car collision on the A482 on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were called to a collision on the A482 at around 5pm on Tuesday, 15 October.
A white Renault Kadjar, a gold Land Rover Discovery and a white Seat Ibiza were involved in the collision, which resulted in one man being taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed and reopened at 7pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone travelling along the road at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, on 101, quoting reference 275 on the 15th.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.