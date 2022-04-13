Police appeal following theft of purse from shopping basket

Police have released this still from CCTV inside Aldi in Cardigan ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

POLICE have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft that occurred in a Cardigan supermarket.

Dyfed Powys Police is investigating a report of theft which occurred in the Aldi supermarket in Cardigan on Friday, 25 February.

A purse, containing debit cards, a driving licence and cash, was stolen from a shopping basket in the Aldi store at approximately 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public.

“They would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

“Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police.”

This can also be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Please quote reference DP-20220225-321.