Police are appealing for dashcam footage following an incident on the A497.
North Wales Police (NWP) issued the appeal on social media.
A post on NWP Gwynedd South's Facebook page says: "Were you travelling along the A497 from Afon Wen towards Llanystumdwy between 10.45am-11.30am on July 5th?
"We are investigating an incident that occurred and are appealing for anyone travelling along the road who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of a gold-coloured Nissan Qashqai to get in touch.
"Anyone with information that could assist our investigation can contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000603971.