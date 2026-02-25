MPs from across the political spectrum have gathered to debate government proposals to restrict shotgun ownership.
The overwhelming consensus is such a move would do nothing to improve public safety, but would cause untold harm to the countryside - a view shared by the Countryside Alliance and other rural organisations.
The government's announcement that it will be launching a consultation on aligning licensing of shotguns with firearms was met with a petition that urged the government not to do this. The petition swiftly reached well over 100,000 signatures, and was debated in Westminster Hall on 23 February.
Of key importance from that debate was the government statement from Sarah Jones, Policing Minister, which confirmed the government is seriously considering the Countryside Alliance's alternative proposal to replace the 38 firearms licensing departments of England and Wales with a single, dedicated licensing body.
The Minister stated: "Lots of people pointed to something that we are already beginning to think about: calls for centralised licensing. Members will know that we published the White Paper on police reform recently and we are setting up a national police service. That is an opportunity to look at whether we should have a national licensing system.
"I think there would need to be some local element at all times, because visits to the home, for example, are made by local police and we would need to retain that, but there is an interesting conversation to be had as we go through the reform process and the opportunity of setting up a national police service: “Actually, is now the time to have a centralised licensing system?” That is something that I am happy to look at and have already had conversations about."
Her statement followed three hours of contributions from MPs from Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the DUP and Restore Britain - all of whom argued that aligning Sections 1 and 2 would hurt legitimate shotgun owners, while doing nothing to improve public safety.
The Countryside Alliance has welcomed the fact that common sense prevailed in the debate, but the organisation has stressed that it is only the upcoming consultation that matters, and that it is crucial that as many people as possible respond to it.
Roger Seddon, shooting campaign manager at the Countryside Alliance said: “It is clear there is widespread opposition to the government’s proposals to restrict shotgun ownership. MPs accept the arguments put forward by the Countryside Alliance that it will do nothing to enhance public safety but will harm conservation and take a wrecking ball to our already fragile rural economy. Additionally, we are pleased government are considering our proposals for a centralised licencing system, which would negate the need for alignment.
"While the debate was an important opportunity to hammer home concerns over the proposals, it is the upcoming consultation where numbers will truly count”.
The Countryside Alliance is urging all those who are concerned by the government's proposals to sign up to their Campaign for Shooting newsletter and take part in the consultation.
