A member of Pedwar Cofi who became infamous after appearing on Britain's Got Talent is organising a charity night after being registered blind.
The four Cofis impressed BGT judges in 2019.
After being registered blind, member Walter Richards has decided to organise a charity night for the North Wales Society of the Blind, which supports people and organises walks.
Walter’s Talent Show night at the Caernarfon Football Supporters' Club on 26 June (7pm) includes singing, dancing, a disco, comedy, raffle, bingo and fun!
He said: "I want to give something back to the society and the Walking Club. I hope you will all come and support us on the night.”
Tickets are £3 and available from Walter 07500 754 302 or from Bethan 01248 353604.
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