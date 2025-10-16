A 66-year-old man has been reported missing in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police have released a picture of the man, called Gwyn, who has been missing since yesterday.
A police spokesperson said: “We have growing concerns for 66-year-old, Gwyn, who has been missing from the Caernarfon area since 15/10/25.
“He is described as being 5ft 8in tall, with white hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black flat cap and a black blazer-style coat.
“He was last seen at the McDonalds in Caernarfon.
“Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to get in touch with officers on 101, or via the website, quoting reference C160702.”
