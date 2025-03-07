Police are appealing for witnesses to the deliberate damage of Llanelltyd Bridge near Dolgellau.
Offenders used tools to deliberately destroy capping stones, police say.
The damage is believed to have been caused between 25 and 28 February.
The police said: “Tools have been used to pry off the capping stones and push them into the river.
“Damage to historic sites is nonsensical and cannot be undone, once its gone, its gone.
This bridge has survived centuries of use but then some mindless vandals come along and do this!
“Heritage crime is treated seriously and carries its own sentencing powers which are extremely hefty so please contact us if you have any information you may have that could help, we must protect our history!”