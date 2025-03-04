Glynllifon students won a boccia tournament in Dolgellau attended by Team GB player Tomas Martin and Commonwealth Games para sprinter Morgan Jones.
The ‘Boccia Bonanza’ in Dolgellau was for Skills for Life and Work learners from Coleg Llandrillo, Coleg Menai, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, Glynllifon and Coleg Ceredigion, organised by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and supported by Disability Sport Wales (DSW) and Colegau Cymru.
Glynllifon won following fierce competition between the teams.
Boccia is a paralympic sport. Athletes throw, kick or use a ramp to propel a ball onto the court to get it closest to a 'jack' ball.
Students had the perfect role model to teach them at Glan Wnion Leisure Centre - Welsh boccia champion Tomas Martin.
Tomas said: “We've had such a lovely time here in Dolgellau. Boccia is a sport for everyone - every disability can take part.
“I've been playing for 20 years, having started off recreationally by going to a sports camp. I progressed to competing for Wales, and last year I got the opportunity to represent Great Britain in Sardinia.
“Who knows, one day we might see one of these students representing Wales.”
Lois Peris Owen, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor wellbeing activities officer, said: “It was lovely to see all learners take part and compete in recreational Boccia as a way to promote active wellbeing. Feedback from learners and staff who attended was positive, and it was apparent learners gained a lot of experience and skills from the event, which wouldn't have been possible without the help of Colegau Cymru, who invited external colleges to attend, as well as Disability Sport Wales, who provided their expertise and knowledge of Boccia on the day.”
Rob Baynham, Colegau Cymru Active Wellbeing and Sport project manager, said: “It's fantastic to see colleges and Disability Sport Wales working together to create inclusive sport opportunities for FE learners.”