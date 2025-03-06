Adventurer and TV presenter, Steve Backshall MBE will take the Pontio audience in Bangor on a captivating journey through our oceans, answering the question, "How to speak whale?”
Tickets for the FREE event on Tuesday, 11 March at 7:00pm will be available from the Pontio website and ticket line from Friday, 7 March at 12:00pm. The event is suitable for all ages.
With his characteristic flair and passion, the BAFTA award-winner, honorary degree holder and honorary senior lecturer at Bangor University, will delve into fascinating world of whale communication. The best-selling author, known for his captivating storytelling and deep knowledge of marine life will guide the public through the depths of the ocean, uncovering the secrets of whale songs, clicks, and calls.
Whether you are a marine enthusiast, a student of biology, or simply curious about the wonders of the natural world, this lecture will offer valuable insights and a unique perspective on one of the ocean's most enigmatic and interesting inhabitants.
Professor Andrew Edwards, Deputy Vice-Chancellor said: “We are thrilled to welcome Steve back to the University for this special event. His passion for wildlife and adventure is truly inspiring, and we look forward to hearing his thoughts and insights on his latest projects and expeditions. We’re grateful for the impact Steve has in motivating and inspiring our students through his work, and are thrilled to host him once again at Pontio."
Tickets are available from the Pontio website: www.pontio.co.uk or by phoning 01248 38 28 28 from 12pm Friday, 7 March.