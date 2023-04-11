POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a car and a bike in Penparcau.
The collosion occurred on Heol y Bont between a white car and a bike at around 3.15-3.30pm on Thursday, 23 March.
Local officers from Dyfed-Powys Police said in a post to social media: "Do you have any information that could help our investigation into a collision between a car and a cyclist in Aberystwyth?
"We believe the cyclist was travelling down the hill at the time of the collision, and they suffered serious injuries.
"A number of people stopped at scene and the road would have been very busy at the time, as it was approaching school pick-up times, so we believe there could be people with information who we haven’t yet spoken to."
If anyone has any dashcam footage, or saw the collision, they are asked to get in touch, quoting reference DP-20230323-291, either by phoning 101, emailing [email protected] or visiting https://orlo.uk/MNpQT
📱 If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908