A Llanybydder woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of failing to provide a blood sample to police.
Lydia Thickett, of 92 Bro Einon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to provide a blood ample to police at the University Hospital of Wales on 27 September last year.
Thickett is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
She was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
