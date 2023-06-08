Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson attack in Pwllheli to come forward.
Officers from North Wales Police (NWP) said they would like to hear from anyone who may have seen an incident which occurred in the location of Abererch Road in Pwllheli late in the evening on Saturday, 27 May.
“Police and Fire services were required to assist in what is suspected to be an arson incident,” a police spokesperson said.
“We would be grateful for any witnesses to come forward and contact 101 to report any information in relation to the incident.
“We also advise members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in the area.
“You can report by calling 101/Webchat/Crimestoppers quoting Reference number (2300045710).”