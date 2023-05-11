POLICE are appealing for information after racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti was sprayed at two locations in Aberaeron.
Dyfed-Powys Police says the vandalism was caused at the shelter near the river way, known locally as 'Duck Stop' and the Well, which is on the other side of the river near the entrance to Cylch Aeron.
The graffiti is believed to have been sprayed between 28 Apri and 4 May.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them either on 101, emailing [email protected] or visiting https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
Quote reference: DPP/6671/04/05/2023/02/H.
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org