Officers in Aberystwyth are investigating the theft of two quad bikes from the Ponterwyd area.
A red Suzuki 500 and a red Honda 500 were stolen sometime between 7pm on Tuesday, 5 November and 8am, 6 November.
PC Thomas from our Rural Crime Team said: “I would encourage anyone living in rural communities to be vigilant to this type of theft and to report any suspicious vehicles or behaviour to us.”
Owners are being advised to remove keys whenever you leave the quad bike and to mark your quad bike with your postcode, followed by the first two letters of your farm’s name.
Anyone with information is asked to report it by contacting 101 quoting 24*942163.