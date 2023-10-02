An appeal has been launched after police received reports of a motorist approaching a secondary school pupil on Friday.
Dyfed-Powys Police says it received a call on Friday, 29 September 2023, reporting that a motorist had approached a secondary school pupil on the A484 in Cenarth area at about 4.10pm and asked if they wanted to wait in his car.
The pupil refused and the car left.
The motorist is described as being in his 70s and was driving a silver estate car.
Enquiries are being carried out to identify and locate the vehicle and the man.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20230929-314.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111