POLICE have launched an appeal to find Emma, who has been reported missing from her home in the Machynlleth area.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information and asking members of the public to get in touch with them.
In a post to social media, police said: "Have you seen Emma, who has been reported missing from her home in the Machynlleth area.
"Do you have information that might help us find her?"
To contact Dyfed-Powys Police, message them on social media, visit their website, email, or call 101
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20231007-416