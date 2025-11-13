An appeal has been launched to find a missing Ceredigion man who was last seen in south Wales.
South Wales Police has issued an appeal to find Gareth Perkins, 46, from Llandysul, who they say was last seen on Neath Road, Resolven on the night of Friday, 7 November.
He is known to frequent mountains around Resolven and Melincourt.
If you have seen Gareth, or have any information which will help police to find him, please contact South Wales Police quoting ref: 2500356857.
💻 Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
📞 101
Or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.