A survey has been launched as part of a project exploring culture in Ceredigion.
Whether it’s music, food, festivals, language, or local traditions, culture means something different to everyone.
Ceredigion County Council’s survey, Culture: Opinion, Experience and Identity, aims to understand how people in Ceredigion experience culture in their everyday lives, and how everyone can be included.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “We are celebrating that Aberystwyth has gained the status of a UNESCO City of Literature, and that has been given because of the rich literary, creative and cultural life of the town and county.
“But the extent of our culture is not literature and heritage alone – it includes engaging with each other in a coffee morning, reading group, art or craft gallery, chapel or church, on the touchline of a hockey game, going to see a play, concert or panto in a theatre, village hall or a school.
“It basically means our interaction with each other, to teach and enjoy. What do you want to do, what is missing, what do you need to persuade you out to a hall, school, library or exhibition?
“We want to hear from you. Each and every one of you!”
The project, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is part of efforts to celebrate and strengthen culture across Ceredigion.
Complete the online survey at https://shorturl.at/XAlUJ or download a paper copy at https://shorturl.at/wuDH1.
You can also collect paper copies from local libraries or leisure centres, by calling 01545 570881 or emailing [email protected]. Please return paper copies to your local library or to Arts, Culture and the Welsh Language, Penmorfa County Council Hall, Aberaeron, Ceredigion SA46 0PA.
