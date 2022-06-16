Police appeal to find missing man
POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing man last seen in Aberaeron earlier this morning (Thursday).
Alistair was last seen at Alban Square, Aberaeron at around 10.15am today (Thursday, 16 June).
Alistair is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of large build, with short grey hair with glasses. He’s believed to be wearing grey shorts and a pink or other light coloured polo shirt.
Officers believe he is travelling on foot.
Anyone who has seen Alistair, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20220616-251
