Police appeal to find missing man

Alistair was last seen at Alban Square in Aberaeron on Thursday morning ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing man last seen in Aberaeron earlier this morning (Thursday).

Alistair was last seen at Alban Square, Aberaeron at around 10.15am today (Thursday, 16 June).

Alistair is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of large build, with short grey hair with glasses. He’s believed to be wearing grey shorts and a pink or other light coloured polo shirt.

Officers believe he is travelling on foot.