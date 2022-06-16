Police appeal to find missing man

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Thursday 16th June 2022 9:15 pm
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Alistair missing
Alistair was last seen at Alban Square in Aberaeron on Thursday morning (Dyfed-Powys Police )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing man last seen in Aberaeron earlier this morning (Thursday).

Alistair was last seen at Alban Square, Aberaeron at around 10.15am today (Thursday, 16 June).

Alistair is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of large build, with short grey hair with glasses. He’s believed to be wearing grey shorts and a pink or other light coloured polo shirt.

Officers believe he is travelling on foot.

Anyone who has seen Alistair, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20220616-251

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

AberaeronDyfed-Powys Police
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0