POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing mid Wales man.
47-year-old Stephen has been reported missing from his home in Newtown.
He is believed to have left his home on foot in the early hours of this morning and is known to like walking in the area.
Stephen is described as a white male, 5ft 9/10 inches tall with a grey/ginger beard.
He is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a heavy metal T-shirt, black hoody, navy walking boots and a blue Puffa style jacket.
Do you have information that might help officers at Dyfed-Powys Police find him?
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20240109-030