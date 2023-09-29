POLICE are appealing for information after an historic military Land Rover was reported stolen from Tregaron.
The Land Rover, similar to the one pictured, is described as a soft top, in Nato green, and is a right-hand drive.
It has a tyre on the bonnet, however this might have been removed.
It is believed to have been taken between 9.30pm on Monday, September 18 and 9am on Tuesday, 19 September.
Officers investigating are asking anyone in the Tregaron area with a doorbell camera or dashcam footage, who has not already spoken to police, to get in touch either by messaging on social media, visiting the website, emailing, or calling 101
Quote reference: 23000903316
Alternatively, report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11