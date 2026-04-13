Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has warned that changes to the way police is run “threatens to undermine local control and accountability of police forces in Wales.”
Mr Llywelyn accused political parties of being silent on how policing will be run in Wales after the commissioner system is abolished.
He has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to outline his concerns.
He said: “Since announcing that commissioners will be replaced in 2028, the silence from the Labour Government about how this will impact on Wales has been deafening.
“A series of independent reports have recommended the full devolution of policing to Wales.
“With the major changes coming to police forces in 2028 this is the perfect time to put this right.
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