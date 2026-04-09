A van driver is to appear before magistrates in Aberystwyth this morning following a crash near Newcastle Emlyn on Wednesday.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a collision at around 7am on Wednesday, 8 April on the B4333 at Maudlands stretch of road, Capel Iwan.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Just after 7am, officers were called to the scene of two-vehicle collision involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van towing a trailer, and a black Triumph motorbike.
"The rider of the motorbike was airlifted to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
"The Mercedes van driver, José Fernando Rey Fernández - aged 45 – was arrested has subsequently been charged with serious injury by careless driving and remanded into custody and will appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates this morning.
"The road was closed while collision investigators carried out their enquiries and reopened at around 3:50pm.
"The investigation team is appealing for anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch. If you have dash-cam footage, or CCTV/ring doorbell covering this stretch of road, please contact police."
Anyone with information can contact police online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ or email [email protected] or 101, quoting reference DP-20260408-055.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
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