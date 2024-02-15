A MAN has been released without charge following an investigation into the death of a woman on Wednesday.
A 46-year-old man had initially been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder, by North Wales Police has confirmed this evening that the woman's death is no longer being treated as suspicious.
Police officers were called to a property in Penrhyndeudraeth, Gwynedd, at around 11.51am on Wednesday, 14 February.
Following the discovery of a woman's body, a man was arrested whilst officers investigated.
A post mortem was held today which led detectives to no longer treat the death of the 53-year-old woman as suspicious.
In a statement, North Wales Police said: "Following a Home Office post mortem today, detectives investigating the death of a 53 year old woman in Penrhyndeudraeth are no longer treating her death as suspicious.
"A 46 year old man that was arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge, and is now assisting the investigation team with the Coroner’s process.
"The woman’s next of kin have been kept informed throughout and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
"Finally, we would like to thank the local community for their assistance whilst we carried out our enquiries yesterday."