An Aberystwyth bar will close after 10 years in the town.
The Libertine Cocktail Bar announced the upcoming closure on social media.
The Facebook post on 29 July says: “We’re saying goodbye Aberystwyth.
“But first, we want to thank our amazing customers, incredible team, and everyone who’s made this place our second home for the past 10 years.”
But there is hope for the future of the site, as the post goes on: “Before we hand over the reins in September, we’re celebrating with a bang!
“Enjoy our Happy 2015 Menu with £6 cocktails, rolling back prices to a decade ago to toast years of memories, mischief, and dancing in Aberystwyth!
“Join us this final month, share your stories, and let’s raise a glass together!”
