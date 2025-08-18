Aberystwyth Arts Centre is incorporating relaxed and signed performances of the their summer season show.
There will be a relaxed performance of The Wizard of Oz at 2pm on Thursday, 22 August.
Explaining more about this performance, the arts centre said: “We’re delighted to invite you to a Relaxed Performance of our summer season production of The Wizard of Oz!
“This showing is created so everyone can enjoy the magic of Oz, whether you’re bringing little ones, individuals with additional or access needs, or simply prefer a gentler theatre experience. Perfect for any age.
“Quieter sounds, softer lighting, and a welcoming atmosphere where you can move around, take a break, or just sit back without any pressure.
“It’s all about making the theatre a place where you can feel completely at ease while joining Dorothy and friends on their journey. Our theatre studio will be available as a quiet space.”
A signed performance of the show will take place on Saturday, 23 August at 7pm.
For more information, contact the box office.
To book tickets for the relaxed performance, visit:
https://shorturl.at/ejxxw or call the box office on 01970 623232.
