Police officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries today in a mid Wales town following the burglary of a bank overnight.
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said it is investigating a burglary at Santander Bank at High Street, Newtown, which is believed to have occurred sometime between 1.13am and 1.20am this morning (Friday, 22 March 2024).
Police say the ATM was attacked from inside the bank.
A spokesperson added: "The scale of the theft is being determined.
"Police remain at the scene. House to house, CCTV, and other enquiries are ongoing."
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: 24000275747.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.