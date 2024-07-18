POLICE say they are treating a fire at a former school building recently used as a cannabis farm as ‘unexplained’.
The fire broke out early on Wednesday morning at the former primary school building in Llandysul and took fire crews from across west Wales hours to extinguish.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that it is investigating the cause of the fire and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police was called to a report of a fire at a property on Penwalle Road, Llandysul at about 7.50am, Wednesday, 17 July 2024.
“The fire has been extinguished however the damage to the property is extensive and it is unsafe to enter.
“Officers will be working with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators to establish the cause of the fire which is currently being treated as unexplained.
“Quote reference: 50 of the 17th.”
Earlier this month, police discovered 1,500 cannabis plants in the building said to have been worth around £2 million.
Alfred Perkola, aged 43 from Ealing in London, and Adli Gjegjaj, aged 25 of Salford, pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the production of cannabis, with Perkola also charged with possession with intent to supply. The sophisticated set-up in Llandysul also included a number of CCTV cameras installed around the building. The fire broke out at around 7.40am on Wednesday, 17 July.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Llandysul, Newcastle Emlyn, Lampeter, New Quay, Port Talbot, Aberystwyth and Carmarthen Fire Stations were called to an incident.
A fire spokesperson said: "Crews responded to a two-storey disused building measuring approximately 30m x 15m, that was well alight and fully involved in fire.
"Crews utilised four hose reel jets, one main jet, one turntable ladder appliance, one water bowser and small gear to extinguish the fire.
"The building has been significantly damaged by the fire, with the roof structure collapsing internally.
"The final MAWWFRS crews left the scene at 1.40pm."