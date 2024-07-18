Alfred Perkola, aged 43 from Ealing in London, and Adli Gjegjaj, aged 25 of Salford, pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the production of cannabis, with Perkola also charged with possession with intent to supply. The sophisticated set-up in Llandysul also included a number of CCTV cameras installed around the building. The fire broke out at around 7.40am on Wednesday, 17 July.