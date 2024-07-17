FIREFIGHTERS spent hours getting a fire under control at the former school on Wednesday, which had recently been used as a cannabis farm.
At 7.40am on Wednesday, July 17, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Llandysul, Newcastle Emlyn, Lampeter, New Quay, Port Talbot, Aberystwyth and Carmarthen Fire Stations were called to an incident on Penwalle Road in Llandysul.
A fire spokesperson said: "Crews responded to a two-storey disused building measuring approximately 30m x 15m, that was well alight and fully involved in fire.
"Crews utilised four hose reel jets, one main jet, one turntable ladder appliance, one water bowser and small gear to extinguish the fire.
"The building has been significantly damaged by the fire, with the roof structure collapsing internally.
"The final MAWWFRS crews left the scene at 1.40pm."
Earlier this month, police discovered 1,500 cannabis plants in the building said to have been worth around £2 million. Alfred Perkola, aged 43 from Ealing in London, and Adli Gjegjaj, aged 25 of Salford, were pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the production of cannabis, with Perkola also charged with possession with intent to supply.