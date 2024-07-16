A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 45-year-old woman in Aberarth.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that it is investigating the death of a woman in Aberarth on Monday, 1 July.
A spokesperson for the police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old woman in the Aberarth area on Monday , 1st July 2024.
"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.
"A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
"Two men, aged 65 and 29, and one woman, aged 48, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
"They have been released on bail pending further police enquiries."