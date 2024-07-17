FIRE crews from across west Wales are currently tackling a blaze in the Llandysul area.
Crews from Llandysul, Newcastle Emlyn, Lampeter, New Quay, Port Talbot, Aberystwyth and Carmarthen Fire Stations are currently on the scene dealing with an incident on Penwalle Road in Llandysul.
A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.40am on Wednesday, 17 July, crews were called to an incident on Penwalle Road in Llandysul.
"This incident is currently ongoing and crews are responding to a disused building that is well alight and fully involved in fire.
"Crews are utilising hose reel jets and an aerial water tower to fight the fire.
"The building’s roof structure has collapsed internally.
"More information will be released when available."