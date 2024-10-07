AN appeal has been launched following the death of a swan on Sunday.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police say they are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a swan near the River Teifi in St Dogmaels on Sunday, 6 October.
To date, no arrests have been made.
Police said: “We are aware of the impact that an offence of this nature can have on the community and would like to reassure the public that incidents involving protected birds will be thoroughly investigated and positive action taken against those believed to be committing wildlife offences.
“Wildlife accredited officers have taken primacy for the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.
“Our Rural Crime Team are appealing for anyone with information that could help.”