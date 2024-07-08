AN investigation has been launched into the death of a man at a property in Cilgerran.
Dyfed-Powys Police says officers attended the Llwyncelyn area of Cilgerran, on the south side of the Teifi river, on Thursday, 4 July after welfare concerns were raised.
A force spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Llwyncelyn, Cilgerran.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."