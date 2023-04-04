POLICE have issued an appeal to find a teenager who has gone missing from the Aberystwyth area, days after he was reported 'safe and well'.
On Saturday, Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal to find 15-year-old Wesley, who was said to be from the Greater Manchester area but believed to be in Aberystwyth.
Officers issued an update on Sunday, saying Wesley had been found safe and well.
However, this afternoon, a fresh appeal has been posted to social media, asking for information on Wesley's whereabouts after going missing from the Aberystwyth area.
He’s described as being around 6ft tall, clean shaven with short, brown hair. He’s thought to be wearing a North Face tracksuit jacket, grey joggers, green and grey Nike trainers and a grey Armani hat.
Have you seen Wesley, or do you have info that might help us find him?
To report any information, click here, email [email protected] or phone 101, quoting reference: DP-20230402-327
📱 If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.