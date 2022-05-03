Police launch appeal following motorcyclist death

A motorcyclist died following a collision on the B4576 on Friday afternoon ( Cambrian News )

A MOTORCYCLST died following a collision between Llanfarian and Llangwyryfon on Friday afternoon, police have confirmed.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by Dyfed-Powys Police following the fatal two-vehicle collision along the B4576 at around 3.15pm on Friday, 29 April.

A police spokesperson said: “The collision occurred just south of Aberystwyth and involved a silver Honda motorcycle and a black BMW.

“Tragically, the 62-year-old male rider of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.

“The driver of the BMW is helping us with our enquiries.”

Police have not yet released the name of the motorcyclist who died in the collision.

If you witnessed this collision, or have any dash camera footage which could help us, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220429-251.