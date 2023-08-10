POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing Lampeter girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday evening
Lily has been missing from the Lampeter area since last night, according to the appeal posted online by Dyfed-Powys Police.
Police say Lily is around 5"6 tallm of small build and has collar length, curly, mousy brown hair.
Officers say: "We believe she’s travelling using taxis, buses or trains and could have made it to Newport, Gwent.
"She also has links in Carmarthen and Aberaeron."
Have you seen Lily or do you have info that might help police find her?
Alternatively, you can contact Dyfed-Powys Police by sending a direct message on social media.
Quote reference: DP-20230810-034
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.