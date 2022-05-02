Police launch appeal to find man last seen in Bronglais Hospital

POLICE have launched an appeal to find a man who was last seen in Bronglais Hospital on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police have this afternoon issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Maurice from Commins Coch in Powys.

Officers haven’t released his surname.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “He was last seen in Bronglais Hospital on the morning of Saturday, 30 April.

“Have you seen Maurice, or do you have info that might help us find him? Please, let us know.”