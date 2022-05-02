Police launch appeal to find man last seen in Bronglais Hospital
Monday 2nd May 2022
A picture of Maurice released by Dyfed-Powys Police (Dyfed-Powys Police )
POLICE have launched an appeal to find a man who was last seen in Bronglais Hospital on Saturday.
Dyfed-Powys Police have this afternoon issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Maurice from Commins Coch in Powys.
Officers haven’t released his surname.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “He was last seen in Bronglais Hospital on the morning of Saturday, 30 April.
“Have you seen Maurice, or do you have info that might help us find him? Please, let us know.”
Anyone with information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting reference DP-20220430-091
