POLICE are appealing for information on a missing teenager who is believed to be in Aberystwyth.
16-year-old Keiren was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black gilet, black joggers, white trainers, and a black cap – though he may have changed his clothing.
Dyfed-Powys also say he has a Birmingham accent.
Have you seen Kieren, or do you have info that might help police find him? Contact 101, email [email protected] or visit https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson
Quote reference: DP-20230503-428
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.