Police officers have scoured Aberaeron for discarded knives and held foot patrol near schools following a recent incident where a youth was found with a blade.
Posting to social media, the Aberaeron, Lampeter and Llandysul section of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Following on from a recent incident where a youth was found to be in possession of knives, Aberaeron Neighbourhood team has been out on foot around school drop off time.
“They focused their efforts on a thorough sweep of the Square Field, bus shelters around the town, and the main bus stop as part of our ongoing commitment to Operation Sceptre.
“Thankfully no discarded knives were found this time.
“Operation Sceptre is a national initiative where police forces take proactive, intensified action to reduce knife crime.”
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