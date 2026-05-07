An Aberaeron woman will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of possession a fighting dog.
Kylie Mason, of 4 Cylch Aeron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.
The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing a Pitbull Terrier at her home address on 8 February this year.
Mason is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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