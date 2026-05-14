Ceredigion planners are to visit the site of a proposed “very large” Aberaeron home for a local undertaker’s daughter and family after they were given a breathing space against a recommendation of refusal.
At the 13 May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse an application for an home on land adjacent to Gwelfro Bryn Road.
Aberaeron Town Council objected to the application due to concerns that the proposed dwelling is not in keeping with the existing dwellings at that location and that it falls outside the LDP development line for the town.
One third party representation expressed concern with the condition of the private road.
It was recommended that the application be refused as it is outside of the settlement boundary of Aberaeron and does not comply with exception policy given that the proposal is not presented as an affordable dwelling or would qualify as such, and “the site is visually intrusive and the size of the dwelling is out of keeping with the character of the area”.
The application was before the committee rather than being decided by officer at the request of local member Cllr Elizabeth Evans who said it is within the community of Aberaeron even though it sits outside the LDP boundary line, a natural extension of Bryn Road.
She said that “another open market dwelling in Aberaeron will not tip the balance between open market and affordable dwellings on offer.”
She also cited “very attractive” highway improvements offered by the applicants which “will alleviate what is an ongoing highway issue for emergency services trying to access Bryn Y Mor estate”.
At the request of Cllr Gareth Lloyd, members agreed to go against the officer recommendation of refusal in favour of a site visit, the application returning to a future planning committee.
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