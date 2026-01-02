With many people taking on the challenge to stay sober in January, the owner of a Porthmadog brewery has made a passionate plea to people to support their local pub.
Dry January is a popular annual challenge organised by Alcohol Change UK. Alcohol Change UK is a leading UK alcohol charity, formed from the merger of Alcohol Concern and Alcohol Research UK. The sobriety challenge, which asks people to commit to abstaining from alcohol for the whole of the month of January, was officially launched in 2013 and has grown in popularity over the years.
“Whether it's to give your fitness goals a boost, put a few pounds back in the bank account or to feel fresher as you boss that alcohol-free streak, the Dry January® challenge is your chance to reset your relationship with alcohol at the start of the year and beyond,” the Alcohol Change UK website explains.
But Lawrence Washington, owner of Purple Moose Brewery, is concerned that the challenge will lead to the neglect of pubs, impacting them and the economy.
He also argues that pubs are vital for visitors too, stating: “There is no respect for the vital part our pubs play in the community, for the good of people’s mental health and wellbeing.”
Taking his plea online, Lawrence’s full statement reads: “Blwyddyn Newydd Dda / Happy New Year to all of our fantastic supporters out there. As we transition into another year, here’s a little request.
“Dry January has become quite the event nowadays and it is easy to jump on the bandwagon of being good, staying healthy and staying sober. This is all very noble, especially if you can keep up abstinence for the entire month! “However, please spare a thought for your hard-working publicans who need you now more than ever.
“Successive Government policy has shown a total disregard for the hospitality industry. It is clear they do not take it seriously. There is no respect for the vital part our pubs play in the community, for the good of people’s mental health and wellbeing. UK pubs are currently facing some of the toughest times ever known and many are operating below the critical mass of customers required to keep them viable. Coupled with this, the UK boasts the second highest beer duty rates in Europe (more than 12 times higher than Spain, for example) and the highest business electricity costs in the world.
“So, when you think about your New Year’s resolutions, please decide to support your local. Even if you do want to steer clear of alcohol for the month, you can still show your support. There are plenty of low and no alcohol options available today. Go for a meal with family or meet up with friends and play some games together. Please just get out to your local pub and socialise! Otherwise, next time you do want to go there, the pub might not be open.
Have a fantastic New Year. All the best.”
