POLICE are warning businesses to be vigilant following an increase in cooking oil theft across north Wales.
Officers say they have seen an increase in the theft or attempted theft of cooking oil in recent months.
North Wales Police said: “We’re issuing a warning to businesses following reports of cooking oil thefts in Gwynedd and Anglesey.
We are seeing an increase in the theft and attempted theft of cooking oil across North Wales.
“Due to the energy crisis, fuels and oils are being targeted. Cooking oil (and waste cooking oil) are stolen as they can be sold on to make biodiesel.
“Offenders often travel in transit style vans, where they can store large drums in the rear of the vehicle. Therefore, we are advising businesses to keep used oil safety locked up in a storage area until your known collector can collect.
“We’re warning businesses to remain vigilant for suspicious activity and to report any incidents of theft or attempted theft of cooking oil.”
Police are advising businesses to check their oil levels, install lockable fencing and gates, monitor CCTV, alarm systems and lighting and to be vigilant.
If you notice someone acting strangely around your property or causing trouble, don’t ignore it.
Make sure you know how to report suspicious behaviour.
When a crime is taking place, dial 999 in an emergency. You can also report to the Police on 101 or alternatively, you can report online.