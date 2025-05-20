A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been fined after appearing in court to plead guilty to stealing alcohol from a Pwllheli supermarket.
Karl Gray, of 53 Penygwndwn, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to stealing alcohol worth £12.34 from the Asda store on High Street, Pwllheli on 3 April this year.
Gray also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 May.
Gray was fined £100 for each offence by magistrates.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.