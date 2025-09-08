North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for information following an incident at a Greggs in Gwynedd.
NWP Gwynedd North relesed the appeal on their social media sites.
The appeal on their Facebook page on Monday, 8 September, accompanied by some photographs, says: “PC 4136 Gwyn is seeking to identify the individual shown in the image below, who is a person of interest in connection with an incident that occurred in the early hours of the 10th of August 2025, on Pool Street, Caernarfon (specifically Greggs store).
“We appreciate that the quality of images are low, which may make recognition difficult; however, if you recognise the person, or believe it could be you, please get in touch with us.”
