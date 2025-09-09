The Talyllyn Railway has paid tribute to a volunteer who died in Portugal’s funicular accident.
Releasing a statement on Facebook, the Tywyn-based railway company said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of David Young who was aboard the Glória Funicular in Portugal.
“David was a Talyllyn Railway volunteer of many years starting as a Tracksider parent, he later joined the Outdoor Gang on track maintenance parties and also enjoyed a quieter day as an attendant with The Narrow Gauge Railway Museum.
“Our heart goes out to his family and friends, and of course to all of those who have also lost someone in this tragic accident.”
The railway put black ribbons on their trains on Tuesday, 9 September in his memory.
Comments
