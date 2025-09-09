Police are appealling for witnesses following an alleged assault on a beach in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police (NWP) have released details about the alleged incident, along with two photographs of a man they would like to question in relation to the event.
A post on the Facebook page of NWP Gwynedd South explains: “We’re appealing for witnesses following an assault on Black Rock Sands on 16th July 2025 at 13:45hrs.
We’re appealing for anyone who visited Black Rock Sands on the day in question or anyone who can recognise the male in the photos.
“Anybody with information that could assist our investigations should contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000609393.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.